Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,772 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 5.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $687,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.25. 230,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,695. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

