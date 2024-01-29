Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $312.41. The stock had a trading volume of 293,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,078. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.96 and a one year high of $317.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

