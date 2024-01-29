Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.91. 272,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.96 and a twelve month high of $317.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

