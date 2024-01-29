Stride 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,697.95 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00008571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $325.02 million and approximately $158,697.95 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stride has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.63226315 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $210,963.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

