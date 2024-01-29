Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $10,325,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,346. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $954.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

