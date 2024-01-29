StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

SVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42.

(Get Free Report

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.