StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to “Buy”

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in WNS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter worth $667,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
