StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Strong-Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

