StockNews.com Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.89 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

