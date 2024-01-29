StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.