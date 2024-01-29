StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.