StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
