StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.