StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROV

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

PROV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.