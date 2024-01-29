StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.