StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

