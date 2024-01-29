StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
