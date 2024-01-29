StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $746,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
