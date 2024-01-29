StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $746,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.