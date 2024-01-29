StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.