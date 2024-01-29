StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

