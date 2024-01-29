StockNews.com Downgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Hold

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

