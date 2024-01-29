STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of STM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

