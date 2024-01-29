S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 640,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

