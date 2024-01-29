SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 288248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

