SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

