SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $505.58. The stock had a trading volume of 404,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.63.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

