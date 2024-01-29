SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 298,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 412,431 shares.The stock last traded at $25.63 and had previously closed at $25.55.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

