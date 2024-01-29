SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.