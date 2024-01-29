SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 13.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

