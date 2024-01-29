S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.42. 238,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.35. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $450.62. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

