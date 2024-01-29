SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,714. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

