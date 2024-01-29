SouthState Corp Sells 479 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.