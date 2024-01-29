SouthState Corp Sells 175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $354.38. 1,057,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.27. The company has a market cap of $352.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

