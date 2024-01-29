SouthState Corp Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.05. 1,282,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,141. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

