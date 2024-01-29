SouthState Corp Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,717. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.45. The company has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.47 and its 200-day moving average is $452.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

