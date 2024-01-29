SouthState Corp Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Sony Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 251,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,902. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

