SouthState Corp Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

