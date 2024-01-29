SouthState Corp Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 144.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.16 on Monday, hitting $776.60. 579,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,449. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.72. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

