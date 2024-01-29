SouthState Corp Buys 918 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

