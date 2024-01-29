South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have commented on EW. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

