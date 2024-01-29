South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,047 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $144.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

