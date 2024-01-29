South Dakota Investment Council Sells 57,899 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,899 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

