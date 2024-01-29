South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,547 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.23% of PVH worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

PVH Trading Up 3.3 %

PVH stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

