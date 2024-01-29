South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,318 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $53.50 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

