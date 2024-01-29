South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,807 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $613.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

