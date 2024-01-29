South Dakota Investment Council Has $17 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
