South Dakota Investment Council Has $17.35 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 53,514 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

