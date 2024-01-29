South Dakota Investment Council Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,637 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.43% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

