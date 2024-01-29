South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.