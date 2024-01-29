South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,255 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,242. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

