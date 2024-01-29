South Dakota Investment Council Buys 15,889 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

