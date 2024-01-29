South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 158,312 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $73.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

