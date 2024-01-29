Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0081

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $169.70 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017267 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.72 or 0.99980644 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00198607 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00776838 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,898.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

