SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.